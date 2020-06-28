Market data — June 28 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Western Province may well be living in a dream world by borrowing money to pay off debt, in short getting into even more debt.
The total number of Covid-19 deaths stood at 2,413 on Saturday, with 131,800 confirmed cases
Probe to hear evidence relating to allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA
Starbucks, Levi Strauss, PepsiCo and Diageo join push to force Facebook and peers to suppress posts that glorify violence and promote racism
Fitch and Moody's warn SA could be on track for further downgrades
Our next threat is climate change and inexorably rising temperatures, but in trying to flatten the infection curve we inadvertently flattened the emissions curve
Cases top 10-million, with a total of 1-million new infections recorded in only six days
Mike de Kock star has the ability to win a grade 1 race Down Under, says trainer
From protests against gender-based violencel a cross-border skirmish between two nuclear powers; to Africa’s first Covid-19 vaccine trial starting in South Africa, it was a busy week
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.