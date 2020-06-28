Markets

Market data — June 28 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

28 June 2020 - 22:02
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Most read

1.
JSE-listed companies lose their sparkle abroad
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and Long4Life
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.