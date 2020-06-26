Rand weakens amid surge in Covid-19 cases
‘We expect volatility to remain the name of the game for the rand’, RMB analyst Siobhan Redford says
26 June 2020 - 11:54
The rand was weaker on Friday morning, slipping along with its emerging-market peers, as a surge in new Covid-19 cases overshadowed sentiment about the reopening of economies.
At 10.50am, the rand had weakened 0.28% to R17.1928/$, having weakened 18% so far this year, according to data from Infront. It had weakened 0.43% to R19.3078/€ and 0.26% to R21.3349/£. The euro had firmed 0.14% to $1.2320.
