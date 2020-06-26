Oil prices edge up on increased fuel demand

London — Oil prices edged up on Friday as the bullish impetus from signs of fuel demand recovery was kept in check by a rising number of new coronavirus cases in the US and China, and tentative expectations of US output ticking up.

Brent crude futures were 38c higher at $41.43 at 8.29am GMT. US. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 29c at $39.01.

Both contracts are on track for a weekly fall of about 1.7% after record US crude inventory data dragged prices down on Wednesday.

Analysts said satellite data showing a strong pick-up in traffic in China, Europe and across the US pointed to an improvement in fuel demand.