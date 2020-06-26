JSE gains as investors monitor rising Covid-19 cases
In mid-morning trade the all share and top 40 were up 0.42% and 0.45%, respectively
26 June 2020 - 12:01
The JSE was higher on Friday morning in line with European markets as investors monitor the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
“Risk assets have clearly grown comfortable ignoring the world’s gloomy fundamentals, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) adding to the chorus that’s highlighting the disconnect between financial markets and the economic outlook,” said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.
