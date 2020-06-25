Markets

Oil falls to below $40 a barrel once again

Record-high US crude stocks and a resurgence in coronavirus cases are casting doubt on a recovery in fuel demand

25 June 2020 - 12:15 Alex Lawler
Venezuela oil tankers. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Venezuela oil tankers. Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — Oil slipped below $40 a barrel on Thursday after a more than 5% fall the previous session, as record-high US crude inventories and a resurgence in coronavirus cases cast doubt on a recovery in fuel demand.

US crude stocks rose 1.4-million barrels to a record high, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. This hit crude prices, as other details the EIA reported such as fall in gasoline stockpiles, lent limited support.

“The report was another nail in the bulls’ coffin although it was not as depressing as the price fall suggests,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. “On the positive side, oil consumption is healthy.”

Brent crude fell 19 cents, or 0.5%, to $40.12 at 8.35am GMT, and traded as low as $39.47. The global benchmark dropped 5.4% on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 49c, or 1.3%, to $37.52.

Oil and equities were also pressured by a rise in coronavirus cases. New infections have surged in some US states and Australia posted its biggest daily rise in cases in two months.

“The increasing coronavirus case count in key US states has markets, oil as well as equities, worried,” said analysts at JBC Energy.

A resurgence of the novel coronavirus would weigh on oil demand, which has been recovering as some places lifted lockdowns, and economic growth. The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday predicted a deeper global recession than previously thought, which is also weighing on sentiment.

A record supply cut by the Opec and allies has supported the oil market, which is much stronger compared to April, when Brent hit a 21-year low below $16 a barrel and US crude went negative.

Investors are waiting to see if the producers, known as Opec+, extend their record cut beyond July.

Reuters

Rand weakens to three-week lows as investors mull budget

Global markets continue to monitor the prospects of a soaring Covid-19 and deepening recession
Markets
2 hours ago

Gold slips away from multiyear high

Surge in coronavirus cases drives a rush for cash
Markets
6 hours ago

Oil falls as traders fret about pandemic

Record high US crude inventories have also weighed on the price
Markets
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
The rand slips ahead of supplementary budget ...
Markets
2.
Rand set for third day of gains on good global ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE slip on lack of detail ...
Markets
4.
Bonds firm on budget speech but steep yield curve ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday as US ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares lose ground amid surge in coronavirus cases

Markets

JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday as US Covid-19 cases rise

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.