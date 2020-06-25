Market data — June 25 2020

Bank index climbs ahead of results of the sector's annual stress test
The federal council chair doesn’t seem to learn from past incidents — and puts the party at risk
The delay was roundly approved, with the government likely to be expected to pay significant restart capital and other expenses
Her tweet about SA’s racist laws is repudiated by her own party as well as the FF Plus
The company has granted rental concessions worth nearly R75m to 1,152 SMME tenants across its R11bn SA portfolio
A sharp contraction in growth and revenue suggests debt stabilisation by 2023 is unlikely says the ratings agency
Members of the ailing Gold Circle split over whether to dip into its reserves
It was not clear how many were due to mistakes in the US Treasury's systems and how many were fraudulent claims
Fifa selects the joint bid after Japan withdraws from hosting the ninth women's soccer competition
Gary Cotterell spoke with the traders of SA’s finest watches about their own timepieces and stories
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.