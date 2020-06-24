Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Just Eat

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

24 June 2020 - 09:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Just Eat.

Gilmour said: “Afrimat is a mid-tier opencast mining stock and there are a couple of things driving this stock. Not so much the construction-related side at all but the industrial minerals are doing quite well.”

Verster said: “I’m going for justeats.com [which] is in the food delivery space; it used to be just takeaway.com which Delivery Hero tried to take over.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts Player.fm

WATCH: Conjuring construction from the dead

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel of industry professionals about the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium SA
Economy
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Afrimat and SA bonds

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 week ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Credit must be given to Afrimat’s entrepreneurial spirit

Afrimat is a mid-tier mining company and it inhabits a quite desirable space in the SA mining landscape
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Gig workers have uberfriend in Margrethe Vestager

Uber Technologies drivers and takeout delivery workers have a new champion in the EU’s antitrust chief, who wants to help them fight for better pay ...
Companies
3 months ago

What lies ahead for Prosus?

Its first six months as a listed entity were packed with action, but things could get even trickier in the next six, writes Ann Crotty
Companies
3 months ago

EDITORIAL: Just Eat failure spells relief for Prosus shareholders

Rejection of offer represents a challenge for investors
Opinion
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand set for third day of gains on good global ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at best level since ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces tepid Asian markets ahead of emergency ...
Markets
4.
Gold climbs to almost eight-year high
Markets
5.
Rand slips amid worry about a second wave
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.