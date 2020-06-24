WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Just Eat

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Just Eat.

Gilmour said: “Afrimat is a mid-tier opencast mining stock and there are a couple of things driving this stock. Not so much the construction-related side at all but the industrial minerals are doing quite well.”

Verster said: “I’m going for justeats.com [which] is in the food delivery space; it used to be just takeaway.com which Delivery Hero tried to take over.”