Market data — June 24 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The government has a chance to devise a credible plan to boost the economy and bring debt under control
Business urgently needs more clarity and guidance on how economic growth is going to be delivered through policy reform, says BLSA
Her tweet about SA’s racist laws is repudiated by her own party as well as the FF Plus
Billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele had criticised the steep discount being granted to the German government
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says SA needs to reclaim its ‘fiscal credibility’
Members of the ailing Gold Circle split over whether to dip into its reserves
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to start annexation process on July 1
Berlin Marathon organisers also opt to shelve plans for 2020 race
The team talks about the cars they’ve been driving and about the upcoming Ford’s Sim racing
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.