Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Motus
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
23 June 2020 - 11:22
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Motus as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Motus, it has been quite significantly affected through the lockdown as vehicle sales basically came to a standstill in April. There was some recovery in May, but I think if you look at the balance sheet they are still within the debt covenants.”
Or listen to the full audio: