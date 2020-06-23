Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Motus

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

23 June 2020 - 11:22 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL PESHKOV

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Motus as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Motus, it has been quite significantly affected through the lockdown as vehicle sales basically came to a standstill in April. There was some recovery in May, but I think if you look at the balance sheet they are still within the debt covenants.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify Apple Podcasts Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Car rental to bear the brunt of Motus Holdings’ layoffs

More than half the staff in that division face retrenchment as fleet is scaled back and  branches closed
Companies
4 days ago

Discovery, Motus launch new telematics-based warranty

Driving safely will reward Discovery Insure clients with up to 100% servicing discounts
Life
5 days ago

New Jaguars and Land Rovers get wireless software upgrades

Over-the-air updates are delivered to cars without the need to visit a dealer
Life
1 month ago

Motus expects results to take Covid-19 hit from April

The group said trading held up well in its nine months to end-March, with trading profit steady year on year
Companies
2 months ago

Let us help get SA’s wheels turning, car dealers urge

The motor industry is critical to SA’s economy and should be part of an eased lockdown, the National Automobile Dealers’ Association says
Economy
2 months ago

Most read

1.
JSE could follow firmer Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Local markets subdued as investors ...
Markets
3.
Oil see-saws after US comments on China trade deal
Markets
4.
Asian shares bounce back after US-China trade ...
Markets
5.
Rand slips amid worry about a second wave
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.