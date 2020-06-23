Market data — June 23 2020

Whether rand returns to its former glory will depend on SA’s economic outlook and global risk sentiment, says analyst
The decision by many people in the US not to wear them stems from a vacuum of trust and moral authority
Sector generates an income of about R14bn a year and is responsible for at least 350,000 jobs
Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget will top the agenda in parliament this week
Results from a trial showed that dexamethasone reduced death rates by about a third
Latest data underscores challenges facing the economy as Mboweni prepares to unveil his plan
Members of the ailing Gold Circle split over whether to dip into its reserves
Judge says the president has a constitutional obligation to follow the country's laws
The ill-considered lockdown of golf clubs has been a train smash and all that can be done is salvage what is left
Aspire Art and Piasa auction house collaborate for a second time, and these are the pieces we’ve got our eye on
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
• Trusts discontinued.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.