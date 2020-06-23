Markets

Market data — June 23 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

23 June 2020 - 22:47

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

• Trusts discontinued.

Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Most read

1.
Rand set for third day of gains on good global ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at best level since ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on improved investor ...
Markets
4.
European stocks up ahead of EU meeting despite ...
Markets
5.
Rand firms ahead of Tito Mboweni’s supplementary ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.