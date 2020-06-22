Markets Rand slips amid worry about a second wave The local currency is weaker as investors remain cautious amid the fear of a second wave of Covid-19 infections BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Monday as investors remain cautious amid the fear of a second wave of infections, while local focus shifts to the supplementary budget on Wednesday.

Rising Covid-19 infections in parts of the US and Europe continue to weigh on investor risk appetite as the concern that a full-blown second wave could emerge.