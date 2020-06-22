Rand slips amid worry about a second wave
The local currency is weaker as investors remain cautious amid the fear of a second wave of Covid-19 infections
22 June 2020 - 12:39
The rand was weaker on Monday as investors remain cautious amid the fear of a second wave of infections, while local focus shifts to the supplementary budget on Wednesday.
Rising Covid-19 infections in parts of the US and Europe continue to weigh on investor risk appetite as the concern that a full-blown second wave could emerge.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now