Markets

Oil inches up on tighter supply

Brent crude and US crude rise as Brent crude futures flip into backwardation

22 June 2020 - 07:57 Florence Tan
Oil. Picture: REUTERS
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices nudged higher on Monday on tighter supplies from major producers, but a record rise in global coronavirus cases raised concerns a recovery in fuel demand could stall, checking gains.

Brent crude rose 8c, or 0.2%, to $42.22 a barrel by 4.49am, while US crude was at $39.93 a barrel, up 10c, or 0.3%.

Both contracts rose about 9% last week and Brent crude futures have flipped into backwardation, where oil for immediate delivery costs more than supply later, usually an indication of tightening supply.

“The market has entered a slight backwardation up to October. It times in with some of our estimates that by about November, the market could get really tight,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore’s OCBC bank.

“I find it more difficult for oil to move higher [now], especially with the growing concern about second-wave contagion,” Lee said.

In the US and Canada, the number of operating oil and natural gas rigs fell to a record low last week even as higher oil prices prompt some producers to start drilling again.

The Opec+ group, consisting of Opec and its allies including Russia, has yet to decide whether to extend a record supply cut of 9.7-million barrels per day (bpd) for a fourth month in August.

However, Iraq and Kazakhstan pledged to comply better with oil production cuts during an Opec+ panel on Thursday.

Oil prices have also been supported by a recovery in fuel demand globally after a collapse in April-May during coronavirus shutdowns as countries worldwide resume economic activities.

Still, the World Health Organisation reported a record jump in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the biggest increase seen in North and South America.

“The potential economic damage of a new round of Covid-19 countermeasures will likely contain any investor enthusiasm,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Spikes in coronavirus infections in parts of the world such as Beijing and Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria have prompted authorities to reimpose movement restrictions to curb the spread.

Reuters

Gold at one-month high amid rising fear of virus

Risk aversion is boosting bullion while growth-exposed currencies and share markets are under pressure, analyst says
Markets
47 minutes ago

JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Monday

Investors are eyeing a potential second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that could wash away a return to normality
Markets
59 minutes ago

Most read

1.
Global stimulus efforts continue to boost JSE
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on positive US and China ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks — City Lodge and Royal Dutch ...
Markets
4.
Rand firms ahead of Tito Mboweni’s supplementary ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices rise on new demand and Opec+ complying ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil keeps rising as Opec vows supply cuts

Markets

Oil prices rise on new demand and Opec+ complying with cuts

Markets

The secret of Sasol's stock surge

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.