MARKET WRAP: Local markets subdued as investors await budget Global market sentiment has been damped by fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections, which could delay economic recovery

The rand and the JSE were little changed on Monday with analysts expecting the rand to weaken as investors await finance minister Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget.

Mboweni is expected to announce further measures to curb the economic effect of Covid-19, as well as adjustments to the existing budget, before parliament on Wednesday.