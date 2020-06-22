Buoyant Naspers share price helps lifts JSE
A surge in coronavirus infections in the US and parts of Europe has intensified fears of a second-wave
22 June 2020 - 12:16
The JSE was higher on Monday supported by heavyweights Naspers and Prosus, while global equities were mixed as investors monitored rising coronavirus cases.
A surge in coronavirus infections in the US and parts of Europe has intensified fears of a second wave of Covid-19, dampening risk sentiment on Monday.
