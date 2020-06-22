Markets Buoyant Naspers share price helps lifts JSE A surge in coronavirus infections in the US and parts of Europe has intensified fears of a second-wave BL PREMIUM

The JSE was higher on Monday supported by heavyweights Naspers and Prosus, while global equities were mixed as investors monitored rising coronavirus cases.

A surge in coronavirus infections in the US and parts of Europe has intensified fears of a second wave of Covid-19, dampening risk sentiment on Monday.