WATCH: Stock picks — City Lodge and Royal Dutch Shell
Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV
19 June 2020 - 09:55
Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose City Lodge as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Royal Dutch Shell.
Körner said: “If you fast-track six months, things will start returning to normal. City Lodge was a business that I think bored a lot of people because it just did well. If you look over the past couple of years they were delivering earnings of around R8 a share.”
Combrink said: “I picked it a while ago, and the stock is Royal Dutch Shell, it’s worth at least double.”
