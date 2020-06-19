WATCH: Stock picks — City Lodge and Royal Dutch Shell

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose City Lodge as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Royal Dutch Shell.

Körner said: “If you fast-track six months, things will start returning to normal. City Lodge was a business that I think bored a lot of people because it just did well. If you look over the past couple of years they were delivering earnings of around R8 a share.”

Combrink said: “I picked it a while ago, and the stock is Royal Dutch Shell, it’s worth at least double.”