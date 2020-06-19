JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday
Sentiment has been hit this week by fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections and rising geopolitical tension
19 June 2020 - 07:14
The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, but a higher Tencent, after a volatile week sparked by concerns of a second wave of Covid-19 infections, and rising geopolitical tension.
Equities have been buffeted by news of a partial Covid-19 lockdown in Beijing, a clash on the India-China border, and concerns of escalation of the US-China trade war.
