Markets JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday Sentiment has been hit this week by fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections and rising geopolitical tension BL PREMIUM

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, but a higher Tencent, after a volatile week sparked by concerns of a second wave of Covid-19 infections, and rising geopolitical tension.

Equities have been buffeted by news of a partial Covid-19 lockdown in Beijing, a clash on the India-China border, and concerns of escalation of the US-China trade war.