Oil dips as spike in coronavirus cases stirs demand fears

18 June 2020 - 07:33 Sonali Paul and Roslan Khasawneh
An oil tanker unloads crude oil at a crude oil terminal in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China. Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER/CHINA OUT
Melbourne/Singapore — Oil prices fell about 1% on Thursday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and the US renewed fears that a recovery in fuel demand could stall, even as lockdowns ease.

Brent crude futures fell 0.9%, or US37c, to $40.34 a barrel at 4.23am GMT, having fallen US25c in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 1.4%, or US52c, to $37.44 a barrel, adding to a loss of US42c on Wednesday.

“The market continues to balance reopening optimism with unknowns around the economic uncertainties from a secondary outbreak of the virus,” said Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiTrader.

Worries about fuel demand rose after a surge in coronavirus cases led Beijing to cancel flights and shut schools and several US states, including Texas, Florida and California, reported sharp increases in new cases.

A rise in US crude stockpiles to a record high for a second week in a row also weighed on sentiment, even though US government data showed inventories of gasoline and distillate, which include diesel and heating oil, fell.

“People are concerned about the coronavirus resurging in China and crude stockpiles rising,” said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank.

While prices dipped, they are likely to remain in the $35-$40 band they have been trading in so far in June, with Opec and its allies, a grouping called Opec+, mostly sticking to promised supply cuts, US shale producers holding back output, and fuel demand gradually improving, analysts said.

Opec+ compliance with crude production cut commitments in May was 87%, two Opec+ sources said on Wednesday.

However, Opec warned in a monthly report the market would remain in surplus in the second half of 2020 even as demand improves, as it now expects supply from outside the group to be about 300,000 barrels a day higher than earlier thought.

“Opec’s dour assessment” added to negative sentiment, ANZ said in a note. 

Reuters

JSE could feel geopolitical pressure on Thursday

A clash between China and India this week and rising US-Sino tensions are putting strain on Asian stocks
49 minutes ago

Oil is up on economic recovery hopes and Covid-19 treatment

Some analysts say the oil market is not taking the potential for more virus spikes into consideration
20 hours ago

