MARKET WRAP: Rand slides on second-wave coronavirus fears
Shares of companies in the hospitality and gaming industry performed best on the JSE as the government plans to allow them to reopen soon
18 June 2020 - 19:01
The rand had its worst day in a week on Thursday, in line with other emerging-market currencies, as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections continues to weigh on riskier assets.
“Expect the rand to remain volatile and highly sensitive to external forces as rising coronavirus cases [in some countries] spark fears of a second wave,” FXMT chief market analyst Hussein Sayed said.
