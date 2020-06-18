Markets Gaming stocks lead gains on JSE on lockdown easing Global equities were mixed as fears of a second-wave of coronavirus infections weigh on market sentiment BL PREMIUM

Gaming and hospitality stocks surged on Thursday morning on news that the sectors will soon reopen after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the further easing of lockdown restrictions.

Ramaphosa said on Wednesday evening that level 3 lockdown restrictions will be adjusted to allow some sectors to resume business including, hotels, casinos, personal care and sit-down restaurants. The easing of the lockdown will allow more than 500,000 people to return to work as the industries had been closed since the beginning of the national lockdown in March.