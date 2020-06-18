Gaming stocks lead gains on JSE on lockdown easing
Global equities were mixed as fears of a second-wave of coronavirus infections weigh on market sentiment
18 June 2020 - 11:34
Gaming and hospitality stocks surged on Thursday morning on news that the sectors will soon reopen after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the further easing of lockdown restrictions.
Ramaphosa said on Wednesday evening that level 3 lockdown restrictions will be adjusted to allow some sectors to resume business including, hotels, casinos, personal care and sit-down restaurants. The easing of the lockdown will allow more than 500,000 people to return to work as the industries had been closed since the beginning of the national lockdown in March.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now