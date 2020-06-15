Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE has worst day in a month amid fears of second virus wave Agribusiness Zeder’s share price jumped 6.33% to R2.35 after the company said on Monday that it had sold its shares in Quantum Foods BL PREMIUM

The JSE had its worst day in a month on Monday as a spike in Covid-19 cases in some developed economies sent global equities downhill as investors worry that countries may re-institute lockdowns, which could bring economic activity to a halt.

The JSE all share fell 2.55% to 52,270.20 points, its biggest drop since April 15, after a surge in new coronavirus cases in parts of the US, China and Japan sparked concern about the global economic recovery. Disappointing industrial and retail data from China also weighed on sentiment.