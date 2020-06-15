JSE could be kept lower by second-wave fears on Monday
Markets eye sharp rise in coronavirus cases in US, while Beijing enters partial lockdown
15 June 2020 - 07:16
The JSE could take its lead from weaker Asian markets on Monday morning amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections.
Some US states — including Texas, California and New York — have reported a sharp rise of cases, while Beijing has moved to institute a partial lockdown to contain the pandemic.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now