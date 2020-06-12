WATCH: Stock picks — Tesla and BAT

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Tesla as his stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose British American Tobacco.

Nair said: “I’m going for Tesla, you cannot deny the price action if you look at where it was in October last year. It’s not really gone on for that long but just the price action and the momentum behind the price is difficult for anyone to ignore.”

Du Toit said: “I’m going for British American Tobacco. You are getting a 7% dividend yield in [pounds], it is trading on a 10 [price-earnings ratio] and they just came out with their half-year market updates.”