Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Tesla and BAT

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments talk to Business Day TV

12 June 2020 - 11:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS 

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Tesla as his stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose British American Tobacco.

Nair said: “I’m going for Tesla, you cannot deny the price action if you look at where it was in October last year. It’s not really gone on for that long but just the price action and the momentum behind the price is difficult for anyone to ignore.”

Du Toit said: “I’m going for British American Tobacco. You are getting a 7% dividend yield in [pounds], it is trading on a 10 [price-earnings ratio] and they just came out with their half-year market updates.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts Player.fm

Tesla inches closer to overtaking Toyota as world’s most valuable carmaker

The US-based firm produces just 4% of the vehicles made by the Japanese giant
Companies
1 day ago

ROB ROSE: Entrepreneurs are browbeaten and tired, says Ninety One’s Hendrik du Toit

As the threat of prescribed assets looms, companies like Ninety One are pre-emptively showing that they can try to solve social issues
Opinion
1 day ago

Tesla CEO Elon Musk rages at Jeff Bezos about ‘insane’ Amazon

‘Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!’ Musk added in a second tweet
Companies
6 days ago

Sadly for BAT, some may have quit smoking during Covid-19

As the pandemic spread, lockdowns meant BAT had to delay launches of vaping devices because the stores were shut, writes Andrea Felsted
Opinion
1 day ago

BAT cuts revenue forecast due to Covid-19

The tobacco giant has cited a pronounced effect from the pandemic on emerging markets
Companies
3 days ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: David vs Goliath battle not only exposes a bully, but a lazy one too

The government’s fightback against lockdown court challenges in the courts has been rather lacklustre
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Rand crashes most since March as Fed and Covid-19 ...
Markets
2.
JSE may extend losses on Friday as outlook ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices fall as US stockpiles hit record high
Markets
4.
JSE drops as markets mull US Fed outlook
Markets
5.
Wall Street plunges to biggest one-day loss ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.