MARKET WRAP: Rand pares earlier gains but remains firmer following big sell-off
Global markets fell after reports of an uptick in new coronavirus cases in parts of the US and gloomy expectations for its economy
12 June 2020 - 18:55
The rand ended Friday on a firmer note following Thursday’s hiding when no emerging markets were spared a sell-off in risk assets.
The rand lost nearly 4% to the dollar on Thursday but was only down about 1% for the week, according to Infront data.
