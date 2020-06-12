Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand pares earlier gains but remains firmer following big sell-off Global markets fell after reports of an uptick in new coronavirus cases in parts of the US and gloomy expectations for its economy BL PREMIUM

The rand ended Friday on a firmer note following Thursday’s hiding when no emerging markets were spared a sell-off in risk assets.

The rand lost nearly 4% to the dollar on Thursday but was only down about 1% for the week, according to Infront data.