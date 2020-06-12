JSE may extend losses on Friday as outlook becomes gloomier
Investors are considering the potential of a second wave of US Covid-19 infections, and economic fallout from the pandemic
12 June 2020 - 07:04
The JSE may take its lead from weaker Asian markets and extend losses for a fifth-consecutive session on Friday, which would be its longest losing streak in over a year.
Sentiment has taken a hit from reports of new Covid-19 cases in parts of the US, while investors are also digesting the downbeat expectations of the US economy from that country’s central bank.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now