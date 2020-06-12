Markets JSE may extend losses on Friday as outlook becomes gloomier Investors are considering the potential of a second wave of US Covid-19 infections, and economic fallout from the pandemic BL PREMIUM

The JSE may take its lead from weaker Asian markets and extend losses for a fifth-consecutive session on Friday, which would be its longest losing streak in over a year.

Sentiment has taken a hit from reports of new Covid-19 cases in parts of the US, while investors are also digesting the downbeat expectations of the US economy from that country’s central bank.