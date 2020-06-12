JSE largely unmoved amid gloomy economic outlook
Investor sentiment has been dampened by reports of new Covid-19 cases in parts of the US
12 June 2020 - 12:41
The JSE was little changed on Friday, with its global peers mixed as investors remained pessimistic about Covid-19’s effect on the global economy.
Investor sentiment has taken a hit from reports of new coronavirus cases in parts of the US, while also digesting the gloomy expectations of the US economy from that country’s central bank.
