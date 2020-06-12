Markets

Asian markets slide as virus fears spark Wall Street sell-off

Chinese yuan heads for biggest daily fall as three US stock indices drop more than 5% on Thursday

12 June 2020 - 07:28 Stanley White and Chibuike Oguh
People walk past an electronic board showing Japan’s Nikkei average and the yen’s exchange rate against the dollar outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS/TORU HANAI
People walk past an electronic board showing Japan’s Nikkei average and the yen’s exchange rate against the dollar outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Tokyo/New York — Asian shares fell sharply on Friday after Wall Street and oil tumbled over growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections could stunt the pace of recovery in economies reopening from lockdowns. 

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.3%. Australian stocks fell 1.74%, while shares in China slide 0.67%.

Oil futures slumped for a second consecutive trading session due to worries about weak global energy demand, which weighed on the currencies of oil producers and countries that rely on exporting commodities.

The Chinese yuan headed for its biggest daily decline in two weeks, underscoring investors’ risk-averse mood in Asia.

The three major US stock indices fell more than 5% on Thursday, posting their worst day since mid-March, when markets were sent into free fall by the abrupt economic lockdowns put in place to contain the pandemic.

“All of a sudden the coronavirus, which has been an also-ran story for some days now, became more important as the virus began picking up in some states, and the market began thinking there may be delays to reopening,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, rose 1.1% in Asia on Friday, but that did little to help sentiment.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 1.22%, and shares in South Korea fell 2.24% as some investors booked profits from a recent rally in global equities.

Coronavirus cases have jumped in several US states in recent days, raising concern among experts who say authorities have loosened restrictions put in place to contain the spread too early.

Cases in New Mexico, Utah and Arizona rose 40% for the week ended Sunday, a Reuters tally shows. Florida and Arkansas are other hot spots.

The US Federal Reserve released a gloomy economic outlook at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell warned of a “long road” to recovery.

Economic data appeared to back up the Fed's projections, with jobless claims still more than double their peak during the Great Recession and continuing claims at an astoundingly high
20.9-million.

US crude slid 1.87% to $35.66 a barrel, while Brent crude eased 1.43% to $38 per barrel in Asia on Friday hit by renewed concerns over demand and a large build-up of US crude inventories.

The Mexican peso and the Norwegian krone fell against the US dollar as the decline in crude prices hurt currencies from oil-producing countries.

Commodity-linked currencies, the Australian and New Zealand dollars, snapped a three-week run of sharp gains.

In the onshore market, the yuan fell 0.3%, headed for its biggest daily decline since May 27.

The 10-year US Treasury yield edged up slightly to 0.6853% on Friday.

Bond prices were well supported after they rallied after the Fed’s commitment on Wednesday to years of extraordinary support to counter the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Reuters

World stocks hold slightly lower ahead of US Fed meeting

No action is expected from the Fed, but taking the foot off the pedal could hurt risk sentiment and lift the dollar, which is at a three-month low
Markets
1 day ago

Singapore to improve housing for migrant workers amid Covid-19

Poorly housed, low-income foreign workers account for more than 90% of Singapore’s Covid-19 cases
World
1 day ago

Don’t bank on big discounts on luxury New York property after the pandemic

Prices were already falling before the coronavirus, but top-end realtors in the Big Apple say it’s still where the wealthy want to live
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand crashes most since March as Fed and Covid-19 ...
Markets
2.
JSE may extend losses on Friday as outlook ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices fall as US stockpiles hit record high
Markets
4.
JSE drops as markets mull US Fed outlook
Markets
5.
Wall Street plunges to biggest one-day loss ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asian markets slip after 10-week rally

Markets

World markets hit a wall as risk rally enters a rough patch

Markets

Coronavirus sideswipes Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing firms

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.