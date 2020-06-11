Markets Rand slips as dollar lifts after US Fed’s interest-rate decision The US Federal Reserve has also given assurances about its asset-purchase programme BL PREMIUM

The rand broke its three-day winning streak on Thursday, weakening along its emerging-market peers, as the dollar steadied after the US Federal Reserve moved to keep interest rates near zero.

The Fed gave assurance on its asset-purchase programme, and said rates were likely to remain near zero to the end of 2022 as policymakers work to support the economy's recovery from the Covid-19 battering.