Rand crashes most since March as Fed and Covid-19 bring rally to abrupt end
JSE investors were growing sceptical of a recovery that had cut its losses for 2020 to less than 6% by the close on Wednesday
11 June 2020 - 19:48
The rand’s eight-day rally came to an abrupt end on Thursday, with the currency tumbling more than 3% in a move that demonstrates its vulnerability to change in sentiment globally.
SA’s currency, traditionally among the most volatile among emerging markets due to SA’s deep and widely traded market, dropped the most since March 18, caught up in a wave of selling that came despite the US Federal Reserve delivering a relatively dovish message the previous night, with its chair, Jay Powell saying he wasn’t even thinking about raising interest rates.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now