Market data — June 11 2020

All three major US stock indexes down more than 5%; Nasdaq snaps a three-day streak of record closing highs
The US is looking at voting by mail, but that is unlikely to work in SA
But Cosatu says not enough is being done to protect people using public transport
But the ANC says it will continue running the city until the appeal process is finalised
The 14-day quarantine plan has sparked an uproar among UK airlines and airports
Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel of industry experts about the global automotive crisis
Joint chiefs of staff chair Gen Mark Milley and secretary of defence Mark Esper were criticised for joining the political show by Trump
Cricket SA board meets over accusations that president Chris Nenzani flouted its own disciplinary codes
With the open road beckoning after lockdown ends, Denis Droppa takes a look at the most eagerly awaited sports machines
