Markets JSE drops as markets mull US Fed outlook All the world’s major bourses were down on the day, with the JSE all share down 1.15% BL PREMIUM

The JSE was lower on Thursday morning, tracking global equities and set for its fourth day of losses as investors mull the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.

The Fed said on Wednesday that it is likely to keep interest rates near zero until the end of 2022 and warned that the US economy could shrink by 6.5% in 2020.