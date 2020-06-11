JSE drops as markets mull US Fed outlook
All the world’s major bourses were down on the day, with the JSE all share down 1.15%
11 June 2020 - 12:01
The JSE was lower on Thursday morning, tracking global equities and set for its fourth day of losses as investors mull the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.
The Fed said on Wednesday that it is likely to keep interest rates near zero until the end of 2022 and warned that the US economy could shrink by 6.5% in 2020.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now