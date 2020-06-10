MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as business confidence plunges
If the dollar weakens due to the Fed’s dovish stance, it may offer relief to emerging-market currencies, according to one analyst
10 June 2020 - 18:33
The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday as SA business confidence plunged to historic lows in the second quarter as the battle with the coronavirus pandemic added to an already weak economy.
The latest RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI), which surveys 1,800 respondents among manufacturers, building contractors, retailers, wholesalers and new vehicle dealers, fell to the lowest level since the survey began 45 years ago.
