WATCH: Stock picks — MTN and Hyprop

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose MTN as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Hyprop.

Kunze said: “MTN, there’s another story, another rehash, another court case, this company doesn’t seem to get a break.... Although everyone is very negative against MTN, their latest results were excellent.”

Smit said: “I think Hyprop and it’s the first time in five years that I pick a property company.”