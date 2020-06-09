WATCH: Stock picks — MTN and Hyprop
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
09 June 2020 - 10:14
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose MTN as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Hyprop.
Kunze said: “MTN, there’s another story, another rehash, another court case, this company doesn’t seem to get a break.... Although everyone is very negative against MTN, their latest results were excellent.”
Smit said: “I think Hyprop and it’s the first time in five years that I pick a property company.”