Markets Rand weakens before US Fed policy meeting With the US Federal Reserve meeting looming, markets are expected to trade cautiously, one trader says BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Tuesday, along its emerging-market peers with investors trading cautiously ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday.

In its two-day meeting, beginning on Tuesday, it is expected that the Fed's latest interest-rate decisions will be announced following the conclusion of the meeting.