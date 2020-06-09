Markets MARKET WRAP: EOH outperforms weaker JSE as it reduces debt The JSE all share fell 0.37% and the top 40 0.40%, with banks and listed property also lower BL PREMIUM

The share price of technology group EOH surged by nearly 40% on Tuesday, with the gains coming amid a weaker JSE all share, after the company said it is on track with its plan to reduce its debt burden.

EOH said it has paid R540m of the R1.6bn it agreed to repay by the end of February 2021 thanks to an improved performance in the third quarter to end-April, as well as the sale of its remaining 30% stake in Construction Computer Software.