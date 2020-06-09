JSE may get boost from Naspers on Tuesday
09 June 2020 - 07:15
The JSE could continue to benefit from hopes of a global economic recovery on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng and share price of Tencent boding well for the local bourse.
Tencent was up 0.8% in early trade and influences the direction of Naspers, its largest single shareholder and Africa’s biggest company by market capitalisation.
