Markets JSE drops as investors shift focus to US Fed policy meeting The global market rally has eased as the US Federal Reserve is expected to keep its interest rate unchanged BL PREMIUM

The JSE was lower on Tuesday in line with European stocks as the global market rally eased as investors shift their focus to the US interest rate decision.

The local bourse and European markets were in negative territory as investors await a new catalyst following a global market rally on optimism about the prospects of economic recovery.