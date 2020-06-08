Markets MARKET WRAP: Sasol soars again while property stocks and miners keep lid on JSE losses Company ahead of energy and mining stocks, lifted by upsurge in demand for fuel as Covid-19 lockdowns ease worldwide BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Monday, with gains by mining and energy stocks making up for losses in other sectors such as banks, which fared worst on the day.

Sasol, whose share price plummeted along with oil prices just before the start of SA’s nationwide lockdown to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, leapt nearly 15%.