Markets JSE may benefit from firmer Asian markets on Monday Equity markets continue to be buoyed by much better than expected US jobs data on Friday BL PREMIUM

The JSE could take its lead from firmer Asian markets on Monday as sentiment continues to receive a boost from stellar US jobs data on Friday.

Data showed the US economy added a staggering 2.5-million jobs in May, while the market had expected about 8-million jobs to be lost.