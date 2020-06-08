JSE may benefit from firmer Asian markets on Monday
Equity markets continue to be buoyed by much better than expected US jobs data on Friday
08 June 2020 - 07:12
The JSE could take its lead from firmer Asian markets on Monday as sentiment continues to receive a boost from stellar US jobs data on Friday.
Data showed the US economy added a staggering 2.5-million jobs in May, while the market had expected about 8-million jobs to be lost.
