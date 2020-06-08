Markets JSE is little changed as US jobs data points to earlier economic recovery The US economy added 2.5-million jobs in May, while the market had expected about eight-million jobs to be lost BL PREMIUM

The JSE was a little changed on Monday, with sentiment lifted by better-than-expected US jobs data released on Friday, giving hope that a much quicker-than-expected economic recovery may be under way.

Data released on Friday showed that the US economy added 2.5-million jobs in May, while the market had expected about eight-million jobs to be lost.