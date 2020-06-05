Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — cash and SP500

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV

05 June 2020 - 10:22 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/OLEGDUDKO
Picture: 123RF/OLEGDUDKO

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose cash as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose a structured product.

Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m very concerned about the level of equity markets, I have been positioned in other asset class as being the bond market and your money market type solutions. That has just really been a parking bay to keep an eye on the currency. We had downgrades for SA, we saw the currency move beyond R19/$ and we’re finally getting a bit of rand strength and some reprieve in that.”

Booysen said: “We are very cautious and still hold our core equity holdings, but I think for new money at the moment, because of the disconnect between what the real markets are doing we price up something. We have a platform to price and create our own structured products, so we linked it to a structure where we take on the credit risk of a AA-rated bank.”

