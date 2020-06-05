Markets

Oil inches higher ahead of producer meeting

Oil prices head for a sixth weekly rise ahead of Opec output talks

05 June 2020 - 07:35 Jane Chung
Oil. Picture: REUTERS
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

Seoul  — Oil prices nudged higher on Friday as traders await cues from a meeting that could take place as soon as this weekend where major oil producers will discuss whether to extend record production cuts.

Brent crude futures were up 20c, or 0.5%, at $40.19 a barrel at 4.19am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 8c, or 0.2%, to $37.49 a barrel.

Brent has risen about 14% this week, while WTI is up nearly 6%, leaving benchmarks on track for a sixth week of gains. The surge was triggered by the output cuts amid signs of improving fuel demand as countries begin to ease lockdowns they had imposed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies led by Russia, a grouping known as Opec+, will meet on Saturday to discuss extending output cuts, Algeria’s Ennahar TV channel reported on Friday, citing an Opec source.

Three Opec+ sources said earlier a ministerial videoconference could be held this week, should Iraq and others agree to boost their adherence to existing supply cuts.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said oil prices are heading for a sixth weekly rise but gains had softened as traders are taking the prospect of Iraq’s full commitment to supply cuts “with a grain of salt”.

“There still could be a chance that they manage to stretch the cut deal to three months, but energy traders would be extremely sceptical that compliance would remain high beyond July,” Moya added.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the world's biggest oil producers, want to extend output cuts of 9.7-million barrels per day (bpd) into July.

The Opec+ meeting had been expected to take place on June 4, but was delayed amid talk about poor compliance with commitments to cut supply by some producers.

“The growing fear is that not only will a deal to extend the deep cuts not be reached, but [some] producers may even relax their current over-compliance. This would ultimately see output rise in coming weeks,” ANZ Research said in a note.

If Opec+ fails to agree to roll over the current output curbs, that would mean the cut could drop back to 7.7-million bpd from July through December as previously agreed

Reuters

Opec+ close to deal as smaller members promise to stick to output cuts too

The oil cartel and allies are worried, however, that cuts will see US shale oil producers ramp up production
Markets
1 day ago

Oil prices drop as small Opec producers don’t stick to plan

Opec+ failed to agree to hold meeting as smaller players have not stuck to their agreed output cuts, and as US fuel inventories soar
Markets
19 hours ago

The decline and fall of the fossil-fuel empire

Demand for fossil fuels has peaked, and the pandemic, along with cheaper renewables, may sound its death knell
World
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand continues to hover around ...
Markets
2.
Rand ends three-day winning streak as US-China ...
Markets
3.
Rand and SA banks ride wave of global optimism
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE reaches best level in three ...
Markets
5.
Market data — June 4 2020
Markets

Related Articles

Global oil demand is up as the world starts moving again

World

Oil price breaches $40 a barrel for first time in three months on Opec cuts

Markets

Vladimir Putin furious over 20,000 tonnes diesel spill in Siberia

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.