Markets JSE gains while focus shifts to US labour data According to a Trading Economics consensus, the US is expected to have slashed eight-million jobs BL PREMIUM

The JSE was higher on Friday morning as global market sentiment improved amid hopes of economic recovery as more countries reopen. Focus will shift to US employment data due later in the day.

Investors will watching US nonfarm payrolls for May, as the labour data is seen as a crucial indicator of the health of the world's largest economy, amid concern about the effect of Covid-19.