Markets Rand ends three-day winning streak as US-China tensions rise The rand has weakened alongside its emerging-market peers after the US said it will ban passenger carriers from China from June 16

The rand’s three-day winning streak was cut short on Thursday coming off two-month highs as concern about escalating US-China trade tensions placed pressure on risk assets.

The rand weakened alongside its emerging-market peers after the US said it would ban passenger carriers from China from June 16 following the latter’s decision to bar US carriers from resuming flights into China.