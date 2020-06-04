Rand ends three-day winning streak as US-China tensions rise
The rand has weakened alongside its emerging-market peers after the US said it will ban passenger carriers from China from June 16
04 June 2020 - 12:11
The rand’s three-day winning streak was cut short on Thursday coming off two-month highs as concern about escalating US-China trade tensions placed pressure on risk assets.
The rand weakened alongside its emerging-market peers after the US said it would ban passenger carriers from China from June 16 following the latter’s decision to bar US carriers from resuming flights into China.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now