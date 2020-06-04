Markets JSE slips as stock rally pauses due to China-US trade tension That may have been the excuse Asia needed to take a rest but it will not be enough to change the momentum of the global recovery rally, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Thursday, with its global peers mixed after the US suspended passenger flights from China, fuelling further trade tension between the two countries.

On Thursday, the Trump administration moved to suspended passenger flights to the US by Chinese airlines, by June 16. That led to a pause in the global stock rally that has been powered by optimism about a speedy economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.