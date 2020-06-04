JSE could follow muted Asian markets on Thursday

The JSE may take its lead from subdued Asian markets on Thursday morning, after the US moved to bar passenger flights from China from June 16, risking an escalation in US-China tension.

The move follows White House concerns about similar measures restricting US airlines in China.

Investors could also pause after global markets registered a strong set of gains in the past few days.

After a tremendous rally in risk currencies, with the dollar reaching a seven-week low, one can expect markets to blow off some steam and re-evaluate current levels, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note.

In morning trade, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.21% and the Hang Seng 0.11%.

Gold was up 0.51% to $1,705.21/oz, while platinum had risen 0.61% to $830.51. Brent crude was 0.61% lower at $39.19 a barrel.

The rand was 0.38% weaker at R16.96/$.

Focus on Thursday is also on the European Central Bank, which is due to make a policy decision later.

