WATCH: Stock picks — Alviva and Berkshire Hathaway

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Alviva as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Berkshire Hathaway.

Verster said: “My stock pick is one of those SA businesses that saw a very strong shape price rise the past two or three days. It is called Alviva, it is a PC hardware and software business and they used to be the distributor of the Pinnacle or Proline range of PCs.”

Kruger said: “I’m going with the very conservative stance, I’ve been taken by it in the past couple of weeks and that is that we like to be high in our cash position. We are equally weighted in the rest of our assets but we like to have a lot of cash on hand and the company that’s sitting in the same area as we are is Berkshire Hathaway.”