Market data — June 3 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Ruling on excessive pricing uses the pandemic to circumvent the Competition Act, lawyers say
The minister had until the close of business on Wednesday to lodge an answering affidavit to the challenge
Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the restrictions South Africans are living under
Billy Tom sees winning companies as those that are flexible, nimble and able to change course quickly
The Black Business Council has met the Treasury to discuss ways to extend the scheme to small businesses
Three new banks have been added to the list of 28 accused of manipulating the rand
Death of the unarmed black man has triggered more than a week of international protests against police brutality targeting African Americans
Former striker eager to see how midfielders Pogba and Fernandes combine
After months of lockdown, every liquor producer and retailer will be battling to survive
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.