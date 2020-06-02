Rand extends gains on reopening optimism
The local currency is on track for its second day of gains against the dollar
02 June 2020 - 11:39
The rand extended gains against the dollar on Tuesday morning, firming alongside its emerging-market peers amid global risk-on sentiment.
The rand is on track for its second day of gains due to the gradual reopening of economies in parts of Europe, the US, as well as, SA lifted market sentiment.
