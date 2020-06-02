Markets

Oil rises as markets await Opec+ meeting on extended output cuts

02 June 2020 - 08:02 Shu Zhang and Sonali Paul
A gas flare burns at Russian oil refinery, operated by OAO Lukoil. in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A gas flare burns at Russian oil refinery, operated by OAO Lukoil. in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Singapore/Melbourne — Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with traders waiting to see whether producers agree at a virtual meeting expected later this week to extend their huge output cuts to shore up prices.

Brent crude futures rose 0.91%, or 35c, to $38.67 a barrel up to 4.27am GMT.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.56%, or 20c, to $35.64 a barrel.

Brent has doubled over the past six weeks, thanks to supply cuts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies, including Russia, a grouping dubbed Opec+. Brent and WTI prices, however, are still down about 40% for the year so far.

“The whole story is very much based around the supply cuts and the demand recovery,” said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

Opec+ producers are considering extending their output cut of 9.7-million barrels a day, about 10% of global production, into July or August, at an online meeting likely to be held on June 4.

“Most likely, Opec+ could extend current cuts until September 1, with a meeting set before then to decide on next steps,” said Citi’s head of commodities research Edward Morse.

Under the Opec+ plan agreed in April, the record supply cut was to be for May and June, scaling back to a cut of 7.7-million barrels a day from July to December. Saudi Arabia has been leading talks to push for extending the heftier cuts, sources told Reuters.

“Russia will be the key obstacle in any extension, and they are unlikely to agree on any extension which goes beyond a couple of months,” said analysts at Dutch bank ING.

An extension could push oil prices to $40, but there would have to be follow-through on that commitment to sustain higher prices, said Commonwealth Bank’s Dhar.

A drop in crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, which fell to 54.3-million barrels in the week to May 29, also buoyed prices, traders said, citing a Genscape report on Monday.

A preliminary Reuters poll, however, showed that overall US crude oil stocks were likely to have increased last week.

Trade tension between China and the US over Beijing’s security clampdown in Hong Kong, as well as manufacturing data on Monday showing Asian and European factories struggling, has kept a lid on gains.

Reuters

Gold at one-week high as US-China tensions boost demand

Factors appear to both support and limit appreciation of the price of the metal
Markets
2 hours ago

JSE may benefit on Tuesday from higher Asian markets

Focus is on the US where riots over police brutality are threatening sentiment
Markets
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Some traders lose out as rand’s May rally comes ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as US-China trade deal ...
Markets
3.
Easing US-China concerns could boost JSE on Monday
Markets
4.
JSE may benefit on Tuesday from higher Asian ...
Markets
5.
Market data — June 1 2020
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: The politics behind lockdown

Politics

Asian stocks edge upwards on hopes worst of pandemic is over

Markets

Market data — June 1 2020

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as US-China trade deal optimism boosts global equities

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.