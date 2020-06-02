Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on reopening optimism, despite geopolitical threats The rand recorded its second day of gains, firming alongside its emerging-market peers BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Tuesday, as optimism over the reopening of economies across the world lifted investor sentiment, despite civil unrest in the US.

Investors are now turning to the prospects of a global recovery after the coronavirus, with some parts of Europe, the US and SA pushing on with reopening their economies. The depth of the global economic damage the virus has caused has yet to be determined, while geopolitical tension remains a constant threat.